In his first speech at the traditional gala dinner hosted by the Capital Press Association, U.S. President Donald Trump focused primarily on criticizing the media. While the Republican did express occasional appreciation for the press’s work, he also accused the media of spreading “fake news,” or false reporting.

He also said that media companies benefited from him. Speaking to a gathering of journalists at a hotel in Washington, he said, “When I’m gone, you’ll all be out of business.” He added that the U.S. media’s business model would then be finished.

“There would be no one left worth reporting on,” Trump continued. “Nobody cares about anyone else.” The press has no idea how lucky it is to have him because he generates headlines, Trump argued. He added that the media is very important to him.

Trump is known for his often scathing criticism of the U.S. media. He has also repeatedly fought back against coverage he finds objectionable by filing lawsuits. He also likes to refer to the media as “enemies of the people.”

Cage fights, nuclear weapons, and fashion reviews

Trump kept digressing during his speech. He praised himself and the work of his cabinet, jumping back and forth between topics. For example, he spoke at length about the ballroom he plans to build at the White House and expressed enthusiasm for the brutal cage fights held in June to celebrate his 80th birthday. In between, he stated that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

Trump also put on a red cap that read “Trump 2028.” The Republican repeatedly hints that he is being encouraged to run for a third term, which, however, is not possible under the U.S. Constitution. He also commented on the appearance of female journalists in the room.

Last time, Trump was evacuated

The gala evening, held under heightened security measures, was a rescheduled event: Three months ago, Trump was unable to deliver his speech at the gala due to a shooting incident. An armed man had stormed through a security checkpoint. Although he did not reach the ballroom where Trump was, shots were fired. A law enforcement officer was struck. Trump and other guests of honor were escorted to safety by bodyguards. The dinner, which was taking place at another hotel in the capital, was cut short.

That was the first time Trump attended the gala dinner in his capacity as U.S. president. Previously, he had always boycotted the White House Correspondents' Association event as president.

Once a year, the organization of journalists who cover U.S. government policy in Washington hosts a gala dinner attended by White House officials and other prominent figures. The Association of White House-Accredited Correspondents has been hosting this gala dinner for more than 100 years.

Enhanced Security Measures

Enhanced security measures were now in place for the gala. This was evident in several areas, such as at the entrance checkpoints, as a reporter from the German Press Agency noted from the venue. Instead of a paper admission ticket like last time, journalists had to present a personalized QR code in addition to their press credentials. There were also more police officers visible both in front of and inside the hotel. To enter the ballroom where the dinner was taking place, guests once again had to pass through a security checkpoint with metal detectors, similar to those found at airports.

Charge Against Suspect: Attempted Murder of Trump

The alleged perpetrator has since been charged with, among other things, the attempted murder of the president. He is also accused of attacking a federal official with a deadly weapon. In court in May, the defendant, through his attorney, denied the charges.

At the rescheduled gala dinner that evening, in addition to journalists, the security officer who had been shot in April was also honored. His decisive action helped prevent the attacker from advancing further, according to a statement issued in advance by the outgoing chair of the Journalists’ Association, Weijia Jiang.