According to President Donald Trump, Robert Gilman, a U.S. citizen, has been released after more than four years in Russian custody.

“Following my discussions with President Vladimir Putin, Russia has agreed to his release on humanitarian grounds,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He emphasized that there was no prisoner exchange and that Moscow had not demanded anything in return.

Gilman, a former U.S. soldier, had been held in Russian custody since 2022; the U.S. State Department referred to “more than four years.”

According to Trump, he spoke by phone with Gilman, who said he was looking forward to “a good cheeseburger” upon his return to the United States. Gilman is expected to land at Joint Base Andrews near Washington on Tuesday evening (local time).

A Mysterious Backstory

According to the nonprofit Foley Foundation, Gilman served in the United States Marine Corps and fell ill during a train trip through Russia. Instead of receiving medical attention, he was reportedly taken to a police station, where he was then faced with several charges.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, he had been arrested at the Voronezh train station at the time for drunkenness and aggressive behavior and had struck an officer at the police station. He was initially sentenced to four and a half years in prison, a sentence that was later reduced by one year. However, due to additional allegations of attacks against officials during his incarceration, his sentence was reportedly extended by several years.