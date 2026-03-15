Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has come to an almost complete standstill. Archivbild: Kamran Jebreili/AP/dpa

US President Trump is hoping for support from other countries in the battle for the Strait of Hormuz. Warships are to keep the waterway open again.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA is hoping for support to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Other countries are to send warships for this task.

China is also being asked for support. Show more

The US is looking to other countries for support in its efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz, according to Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Wright said on Sunday that he is in dialog with some of the countries that Trump hopes will send warships for this task. The secretary did not say which countries were specifically involved.

When asked on the NBC program "Meet the Press" whether shipping through the important waterway is currently safe, Wright replied: "No, it's not." The minister pointed out that many other countries, especially in Asia, are more dependent than the United States on energy supplies transported through the waterway.

"Of course, the whole world will agree that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened, and we will clearly have the support of other nations to achieve that goal," Wright said. He said he expected China to be a constructive partner in the efforts to reopen the strait.