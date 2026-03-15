The US is looking to other countries for support in its efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz, according to Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Wright said on Sunday that he is in dialog with some of the countries that Trump hopes will send warships for this task. The secretary did not say which countries were specifically involved.
When asked on the NBC program "Meet the Press" whether shipping through the important waterway is currently safe, Wright replied: "No, it's not." The minister pointed out that many other countries, especially in Asia, are more dependent than the United States on energy supplies transported through the waterway.
"Of course, the whole world will agree that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened, and we will clearly have the support of other nations to achieve that goal," Wright said. He said he expected China to be a constructive partner in the efforts to reopen the strait.