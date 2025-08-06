Semiconductors are essential for many companies. US President Trump knows this too. Now he wants to motivate companies to make further investments in the USA - otherwise there will be consequences. Keystone

US President Donald Trump has held out the prospect of tariffs of 100 percent on chip imports. Companies could circumvent these tariffs by deciding to invest in the United States or by having already started construction.

At a press conference with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Trump expressed his conviction that chip companies would expand production in the USA as a result.

If such a move is implemented without exceptions for large suppliers, it is likely to increase prices for electronics in the USA across the board - as the vast majority of chips are produced in Asia. In particular, the high-tech chip systems for the iPhone and other smartphones come almost exclusively from Taiwan from contract manufacturer TSMC.

Tariff threats instead of subsidies

In the USA and Europe, attempts have been made for years to bring more chip production back to the West. The previous US President Joe Biden relied on billions in subsidies to achieve this.

Trump described this as a waste of money and announced some time ago that he wanted to bring chip manufacturers to the USA with tariffs. The construction of a chip factory devours billions of dollars and takes years.

A few minutes earlier, Apple had announced its intention to invest a further 100 billion dollars in the USA. The iPhone company had already announced US investments of 500 billion dollars in February.