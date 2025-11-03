  1. Residential Customers
party Trump wants to restrict exports of Nvidia's new AI chip Blackwell

SDA

3.11.2025 - 03:09

US President Donald Trump wants to restrict exports of new AI chips from Nvidia. (archive picture)
US President Donald Trump wants to restrict the sale of Nvidia's new Blackwell AI chip abroad.

Keystone-SDA

03.11.2025, 03:09

It is "ten years ahead of any other chip, but no, we're not giving this chip to anybody else," Trump told reporters on the presidential plane Air Force One on Sunday (local time). The remarks indicate that the government will not readily approve the export of the advanced chip. Trump added that he meets regularly with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

