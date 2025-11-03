US President Donald Trump wants to restrict exports of new AI chips from Nvidia. (archive picture) Keystone

US President Donald Trump wants to restrict the sale of Nvidia's new Blackwell AI chip abroad.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is "ten years ahead of any other chip, but no, we're not giving this chip to anybody else," Trump told reporters on the presidential plane Air Force One on Sunday (local time). The remarks indicate that the government will not readily approve the export of the advanced chip. Trump added that he meets regularly with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.