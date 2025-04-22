President Donald Trump wants an interest rate cut - so that his round of tariffs does not choke off the US economy. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell remains steadfast. Trump's growing pressure is spooking investors.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US stock markets have come under significant pressure following a new attack by President Donald Trump on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell does not want to lower interest rates for the time being due to inflation risks following Trump's tariff crackdown. Economists are also warning that the trade conflict could result in slower economic growth or even a recession in the US.

Meanwhile, lower interest rates could accelerate inflation.

Concerns that Trump could try to force Powell out of office once again fueled investors' withdrawal from the US stock market on Easter Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial closed 2.48% lower at 38,170.41 points.

The Nasdaq 100, which is predominantly made up of technology stocks, fell by 2.46% to 17,808.30 points

The S&P 500 was down 2.4 percent. Show more

The US stock markets came under significant pressure following a new attack by President Donald Trump on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Trump once again called for an interest rate cut and referred to Powell as "Mr. Too Late" and a "big loser".

Powell does not want to lower interest rates for the time being due to the risk of inflation following Trump's round of tariffs. Economists are also warning that the trade conflict could result in slower economic growth or even a recession in the US. Meanwhile, lower interest rates could accelerate inflation.

Trump claimed that there is currently virtually no inflation and that the absence of an interest rate cut could slow down the economy. However, experts fear a surge in inflation if companies were to pass on the higher costs of Trump's tariffs to consumers. With "Mr. Too Late", Trump alluded to criticism that Powell had waited too long to raise interest rates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pressure on Powell goes down badly with investors

Concerns that Trump could try to force Powell out of office once again fueled investors' withdrawal from the US stock market on Easter Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial closed 2.48% lower at 38,170.41 points. The Nasdaq 100, which is predominantly made up of technology stocks, fell by 2.46% to 17,808.30 points. The S&P 500 was down 2.4 percent.

"Is the <Sell America> trade in full force?" read a television screen on the New York tech exchange Nasdaq on Monday. This refers to the global sell-off of American stocks and government bonds in the face of dwindling confidence in the US market and the dollar. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel

Trump's economic adviser Kevin Hassett had already said on Friday that the president was examining whether he was in a position to fire Powell. His term of office at the head of the Federal Reserve runs until May 2026 - and Powell made it clear that he wants to fulfill it. According to a Supreme Court ruling from the 1930s, a US president cannot dismiss a central bank chief without cause.

"Red alert" for Tesla?

Tesla shares lost 5.8 percent. The electric car manufacturer will present quarterly figures for the first quarter on Tuesday - in which deliveries fell by 13 percent. Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities, who has long been very optimistic about Tesla's future, issued words of caution over the weekend. Tesla is facing a "red alert" moment. Company boss Elon Musk must end his work in the Trump administration and focus on Tesla, Ives demanded.

Shares in chip manufacturer Nvidia slipped by a further 4.5 percent. The shares of the AI high-flyer had already suffered on Thursday following the news that the US government was also banning the chip manufacturer from selling the slimmed-down chips known as H20 to China. AI chips from Nvidia play a key role in the training and operation of software with artificial intelligence.

Netflix shares, on the other hand, gained 1.5 percent. After the close of trading on Thursday, the streaming provider surprised investors with positive results for the past quarter and expectations for the current quarter.