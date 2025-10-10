K. R. Pfiffner ceases production in Utzenstorf BE. Google Street View

After more than 60 years, the long-established Pfiffner machine factory in Utzenstorf BE is closing down its production. The reason is President Donald Trump's new US punitive tariffs.

80 out of 100 employees are losing their jobs, including 13 apprentices.

A shock for the Emmental: K. R. Pfiffner AG from Utzenstorf BE is ceasing production after more than six decades. As reported by the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper, the machine manufacturer has been forced to cease operations due to the new US punitive tariffs of 39 percent.

"We had to pull the emergency brake - nobody pays that much extra", company boss Andreas Ewald told the newspaper. The drastic decision affects around 80 of the 100 employees, including 13 apprentices, who now have to look for a new training position. Only research and development will remain at the Utzenstorf site for the time being.

Pfiffner manufactured high-precision machine tools for the automotive industry - but the sector is in crisis worldwide. The transition to electromobility is taking longer than expected, and many car manufacturers are holding back their investments. "Our customers are hesitant - and nobody invests millions in times like these," explained Ewald.

Economists warn of further cutbacks

The company had long hoped to keep its head above water with an order from Germany. Three machines were to be built there for the US market. However, when Trump massively increased his tariffs on Swiss industrial products in September 2025, the project was stopped immediately.

Pfiffner had already introduced short-time working for over a year beforehand; the management team waived part of their wages. "We tried everything, but at some point we had to stop," one employee told blue News.

Economists see this development as a warning signal for the entire Swiss workplace. "The punitive tariffs are exacerbating structural problems that already exist," said one industry analyst back in August. Companies that are heavily dependent on the US market are particularly affected.