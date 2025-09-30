EA is one of the big players in the games business. sda

The video game giant Electronic Arts is being acquired for 55 billion dollars - by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and Jared Kushner's company, among others. After the mega-deal, the "FIFA" and "Battlefield" group disappears from the stock exchange.

The buyers include Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners.

The takeover is considered one of the biggest deals in the games industry. Show more

The company behind well-known video games such as "Battlefield" and "Madden NFL" is being taken over by investors for around 55 billion dollars. The company Electronic Arts will then be delisted from the stock exchange.

The buyers include the state investment fund of Saudi Arabia and the investment firm of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. With an enterprise value of 55 billion dollars (around 47 billion euros), it is likely to be one of the largest deals of its kind.

Electronic Arts also produces the football game "FC", previously known as "FIFA". The share price of the Californian company had already risen by around 15 percent on Friday following initial media reports. Investors are now offering shareholders 210 dollars per share. This is a premium of 25 percent on the price before the media reports.

Industry weaker after corona boom

The video games industry is struggling with declines after a temporary boom during the coronavirus pandemic. Electronic Arts, for example, cut jobs in several rounds.

Traditional providers of large video games, which sell for 60 euros or more, are also facing competition from free-to-play platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite. Meanwhile, the development of blockbuster games can swallow up several hundred million dollars - just like a Hollywood film. At the same time, it is expected that costs can be reduced in the future through the use of artificial intelligence.

The Saudi Arabian investment fund PIF was already one of Electronic Arts' largest shareholders with a stake of around ten percent and strengthened its position in the games business this year with the acquisition of the developer company behind the smartphone game "Pokemon Go". In addition to Kushner's Affinity Partners, the investors also include the financial firm Silver Lake.