Trump's Ukraine diplomacy in Rome without tangible results

During meetings with allies in Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that Kiev is ready for an unconditional ceasefire.

For the first time since their dispute in February, US President Trump and Kiev's head of state Selensky discussed the Ukraine conflict on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral service. Moscow reaffirms its willingness to engage in dialog.

Following talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Rome on the sidelines of the funeral service for Pope Francis, there is new hope for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. Following the individual meetings with Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Selensky emphasized that Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire. Russia is now called upon to agree to this.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj (r) and US President Donald Trump at the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican. Bild: Uncredited/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AP/dpa

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after US talks with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday that President Putin was ready for direct negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions. "During yesterday's talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin confirmed that the Russian side is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without preconditions," said Peskov, as reported by the Russian news agency Interfax.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov claims that in negotiations with Russia regarding Ukraine, the U.S. is expressing many elements that align with Moscow’s position, but he refused to provide details, stating that “negotiations cannot be conducted publicly.” pic.twitter.com/MaiHosxVLg — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 27, 2025

After Witkoff's three-hour meeting with Putin, Trump declared that an agreement could be reached in the conflict. Until now, Putin had repeatedly emphasized his willingness to hold talks with Kiev. However, he then explained that Zelensky would first have to withdraw his decree prohibiting such talks. If this were to be removed as a precondition, a situation could arise similar to that at the beginning of the war, when Ukrainians and Russians negotiated directly to end the war.

Trump threatens sanctions against Russia

After the meeting with Selensky in St. Peter's Basilica, which is said to have lasted only 15 minutes and was very peaceful compared to their dispute in February, Trump expressed doubts about the talks with Putin. The US President is seeking a quick end to the war. He has now criticized Putin, whom he actually appreciates, and asked whether the Kremlin leader has any interest in ending the war.

Trump threatened Russia with sanctions. On his flight back to the USA from Rome, he wrote on his online mouthpiece Truth Social that there was no reason for Putin to have fired missiles at civilian areas, towns and villages in Ukraine in recent days. "It makes me think: maybe he doesn't want to end the war, but is just stalling - and needs to be treated differently (...)", Trump continued.

It is necessary to increase economic pressure on Putin and Russia.

Putin must be forced to make peace.

This is a great and effective initiative.



Sanctions are what hinders Putin.

Sanctions are what really works. https://t.co/lVObVa8BlB pic.twitter.com/D4GIcD1hl7 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 27, 2025

The US President gave the example of so-called secondary sanctions, i.e. measures against third countries, companies or individuals who continue to do business with Russia. He also hinted at wanting to cut Russia off even further from the international banking system. Trump's words about Putin are unusually harsh.

Sanctions are having a massive economic impact on Russia. However, Western experts also repeatedly state that Moscow is holding up unexpectedly well against them. Russia emphasizes that it will not allow itself to be politically influenced by the punitive measures. Western sanctions have not yet been able to stop the war either.

Zelensky sees "historic" opportunity after meeting with Trump

Zelensky described his first reunion with Trump since their dispute in February as a "good meeting". "We discussed a lot in private," Zelensky announced on the X platform. The White House spoke of a "very productive" meeting.

Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to… pic.twitter.com/q4ZhVXCjw0 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2025

"A reliable and lasting peace that will prevent the outbreak of a new war," said Selensky about his goal in the negotiations. He thanked Trump for the meeting: "A very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic if we achieve joint results."

Crimean peninsula a recurring topic in negotiations

In his post on Truth Social, Trump also emphasized that returning the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, to Ukraine was a "ridiculous demand". The Republican wrote again that the war should never have started and would not have started if he had been president at the time.

Trump also wants to extract concessions from Zelensky. So far, Zelenskyi has categorically refused to give up the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea or other territories in eastern Ukraine annexed by Moscow. Although the leadership in Moscow speaks of progress in the negotiations with Washington, it points out that the details of ending the war still need to be clarified.

Russia celebrates "liberation" of Kursk as a "victory"

According to the Ministry of Defense, Moscow's troops completely recaptured the Russian region of Kursk from the Ukrainian armed forces. The Ukrainian troops had invaded the region at the beginning of August last year and captured dozens of villages.

"The plans of the Kiev regime to create a so-called strategic bridgehead and disrupt our offensive in the Donbass have failed," said Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Putin congratulated the troops on their "victory".

In contrast, the Ukrainian General Staff described Moscow's claims as "wishful thinking". The fighting continued, according to Kiev. The information provided by the warring parties cannot be independently verified.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi provided an update on the frontline situation. In many directions, the situation remains difficult.



By midday alone, there have already been nearly 70 Russian assaults on our positions. Fighting continues. The occupier continues its offensive… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 27, 2025

Russia had always cited the recapture of the Kursk region as a condition for entering into peace negotiations with Ukraine. For Kremlin leader Putin, the invasion by Ukrainian troops was an embarrassment because it also showed the vulnerability of the Russian state border.

Ukraine always saw the invasion as part of the defensive struggle against the Russian war of aggression. In contrast, Western military experts also criticized the fact that Kiev's armed forces had been absent from other important sections of the front in Ukraine. Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for more than three years.