Following a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, New Zealand’s Civil Defense Agency issued a tsunami warning for parts of the South Island and called on people in at-risk coastal areas to evacuate immediately. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude at 5.9. According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of about 76 kilometers near the small town of Te Anau.

According to New Zealand authorities, the affected area is the west coast of the South Island between Milford Sound and Puysegur Point. A tsunami is likely to cause flooding in that area. The authorities urged residents to “immediately move to higher ground, outside the tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible.”

What do local residents say?

Even in areas where the earthquake was not felt, evacuation must take place immediately, as a destructive tsunami is possible, officials said. “Do not stay at home if you are instructed to evacuate,” warned Civil Defense. The public should flee on foot, by running, or by bicycle whenever possible to avoid traffic congestion. Returning home would only be permitted after an official all-clear had been issued.

"The earthquake sounded like a train rushing by; it was very strong," Janet Atkinson, a resident of Wanaka, north of Te Anau, told the German Press Agency. Like many other residents, she was following the instructions for the public on the radio.

Authorities pointed out that the first wave is not necessarily the largest. Tsunami activity could last for several hours, “and the danger remains real until this warning is lifted.”