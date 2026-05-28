The travel provider Tui Suisse is selling its cruise specialist Cruisetour to the German E-Hoi Group. As part of a long-term partnership, E-Hoi will become the central provider of ocean and river cruises for Tui Suisse.

E-Hoi has taken over all shares in Zurich-based Cruisetour AG as well as all 13 employees of Tui Suisse, the tourism company belonging to the German Tui Group announced on Thursday. The team in Zurich will now become a central part of E-Hoi's Swiss cruise business, it said.

Thanks to the partnership with E-Hoi's Swiss subsidiary, Tui Suisse will be able to significantly expand its cruise offering and provide its customers with a greater choice, the travel provider emphasized in its press release.

Tui Suisse's partner travel agencies will also benefit from the partnership with E-Hoi: The expanded offering will enable additional cruise sales, which will continue to be included in Tui Suisse's commission model.

Cruisetour's operating business will now remain unchanged during a transition phase, with the implementation of the partnership planned to be completed by spring 2027. Cruisetour is to remain an independent company with its own brand.

Nothing will change for Tui Suisse customers either, according to the press release. Existing bookings will be managed as usual, and offers, booking channels and conditions for new bookings will also remain unchanged.