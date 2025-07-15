Fauja Singh in 2011 before a competition in Toronto, Canada. AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young/Keystone (Archivbild)

"Turban Tornado" Fauja Singh was considered the oldest long-distance runner in the world. Now he has died in a traffic accident at the age of 114.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marathon runner Fauja Singh has died in a traffic accident at the age of 114.

He was the oldest long-distance runner in the world. He completed a marathon at the age of 100.

According to his family, Fauja Singh was born on April 1, 1911. However, there is no official proof of his birth. Show more

He was considered the oldest long-distance runner in the world: now Fauja Singh has died at the age of 114 in a traffic accident in the Indian state of Punjab. The Briton from India, who caused a sensation as the "Turban Tornado", was hit by a vehicle in his home village of Bias in the district of Jalandhar on Monday, as his biographer Khushwant Singh announced on Tuesday.

"My Turban Tornado is no more," Khushwant Singh wrote on Platform X: "He was hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road. Rest in peace my dear Fauja." India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the deceased on social media.

My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my most revered S. Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3:30 PM today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja . pic.twitter.com/LMFh7TNE8B — Khushwant Singh (@Singhkhushwant) July 14, 2025

He only started walking at the age of 89

According to his family, Fauja Singh was born on April 1, 1911 - but there is no official proof of his birth. He became famous because he continued to run marathons until the age of 100. His last competition was in 2013 at the age of 101 over ten kilometers in Hong Kong, where he finished with a time of one hour, 32 minutes and 28 seconds.

Singh only started running at the age of 89. After the death of his wife and son, he was inspired to run marathons on television. He became an international icon, carried the Olympic flame in Athens in 2004 and London in 2012 and filmed commercials with stars such as David Beckham and Muhammad Ali.

"Exceptional athlete"

"He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination," politician Modi wrote on X, paying tribute to Singh's "unique personality" and the way "he inspired the youth of India on a very important issue of fitness".

Singh owed his strength and vitality to regular walks on the farm and a diet that included the Indian sweet 'laddu' with dry fruits and homemade curd. Although he was generally regarded as the oldest marathon runner in the world, he was not included in the Guinness Book of Records as he was unable to prove his age.