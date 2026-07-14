The Italian region of Piedmont is struggling with drought. The Piedmontese government plans to ask Ticino to increase the amount of water it supplies to the region. At the same time, Coldiretti, the Turin-based farmers' association, is calling for a drought emergency to be declared.

The Turin-based agricultural association “Coldiretti” is calling for a state of emergency to be declared in the Italian region of Piedmont due to drought. (File photo)

“We can’t wait another minute,” said Regional President Alberto Cirio, who had convened a roundtable on Monday to discuss the water crisis in the region, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. Cirio went on to explain that about 100 municipalities had already issued ordinances to regulate drinking water consumption, and that in some mountainous areas, water tankers were already being deployed.

The Piedmont regional government also intends to request an increase in water allocation for agricultural use from the Aosta Valley region. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ticino government had not yet received an official request from Piedmont, according to a government spokesperson who responded to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Average precipitation in June in the Po River basin was 36 percent below the historical monthly average for the years 1991 through 2020. Temperatures, on the other hand, were 3.5 degrees above average. At Isola Sant’Antonio near Alessandria, the Po River recorded an average discharge that was 75 percent below the historical average.

"Extraordinary Support Needed"

The Turin Farmers' Association Coldiretti (Federazione Provinciale Coltivatori Diretti di Torino) — Italy’s largest agricultural association — also called on the government, following the roundtable discussion, to grant an exemption from the regulations on minimum water flow and ecological discharge, as reported by the Italian news agency Adnkronos.

According to the Agricultural Association, the declaration of a state of emergency for the agricultural sector has already met with approval from many mayors. It would make it possible to implement extraordinary support measures for farms facing an increasingly difficult season.

“The situation is rapidly worsening throughout the Turin area,” noted Bruno Mecca Cici, president of Coldiretti Turin. “In the areas irrigated by the historic canal network—some parts of which are centuries old and draw water from our Alpine rivers—there are already very serious problems along the Pellice, the Chisone-Lemina, the Stura di Lanzo, the Orco, and the Sangone.”

However, the areas without irrigation have been particularly hard hit, as agriculture there has always depended on normal rainfall in the spring and summer, not on a complete lack of rain.