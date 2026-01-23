Amid further military escalations in the Gulf region, Pakistan—a nuclear power—Turkey—a NATO member—and Saudi Arabia—a wealthy Gulf monarchy—are set to sign a joint defense pact today, according to Pakistani security sources.

ARCHIVE – The NASR ballistic missiles, manufactured in Pakistan, and their launch vehicles are on display during a military parade held to mark the national holiday. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

The German Press Agency (dpa) learned from officials in Islamabad familiar with the matter that such an alliance will be signed at a meeting of the countries' heads of state and government in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country's powerful army chief, Asim Munir, are already in Saudi Arabia. The state-run news agency Anadolu reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left for the kingdom this morning (local time).

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have had a joint defense agreement in place since September 2025. However, the new agreement is somewhat different in nature, the dpa learned from Pakistani security sources.

While the previous agreement focused on the deployment of Pakistani troops in Saudi Arabia, the new pact is geared toward weapons production. Funds from Saudi Arabia, technology from Turkey, and Pakistan’s combat capabilities would all come together.

Just last night, Saudi Arabia reported that people had been injured in an attack by the Yemeni Houthi militia in the kingdom. According to consistent media reports, preparations are underway for further coordinated attacks by Iraqi militias and the Houthis. Both groups are considered allies of Iran.