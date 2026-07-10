Turkey and Northern Cyprus have signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of an undersea natural gas pipeline. Turkish government officials hope that this project will strengthen the region’s energy security. The planned pipeline is to extend 97 kilometers beneath the Mediterranean Sea and, according to the Turkish state broadcaster “TRT,” is scheduled to become operational in 2028.

ARCHIVE – A replica of the flag of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on the slopes of Mount Pentadaktylos. Photo: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/Archive photo

Turkey already supplies water to the area in the north of the Mediterranean island—which is recognized only by Ankara as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus—via an underwater pipeline.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz signed the agreement during a visit to Northern Cyprus and described the project as a “historic” initiative. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who accompanied Yılmaz, stated on Platform X that Turkey considers Northern Cyprus’s energy security to be an “inseparable part” of its own.

"TRT" reported that the pipeline could also be used to transport natural gas to Turkey if economically viable reserves were discovered in the eastern Mediterranean in the future.

Cyprus has been de facto divided since a Greek coup and a Turkish military intervention in 1974. The north remains occupied by Turkish troops to this day.