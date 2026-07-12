Turkish rock musician Haluk Levent has been arrested. The arrest was made in connection with an investigation into the singer’s aid organization “Ahbap,” according to the state-run news agency Anadolu. He is accused of violating the Law on Associations, money laundering, and membership in a criminal organization. The singer was reportedly apprehended in Bursa, in western Turkey, and subsequently taken in for questioning.

ARCHIVE – A Turkish flag flutters in the wind against a blue sky, while a second flag hangs rolled up next to it. Photo: Anna Ross/dpa/stock photo

Haluk Levent sees himself as a representative of Anatolian rock, a blend of Turkish folk music and Western rock music. He is highly regarded among the Turkish people not only for his music but also for his humanitarian work.

After the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey in 2023, his organization, Ahbap (“Friend”), was one of the first to provide aid to the local people. The singer, who hails from Adana in southeastern Turkey, regularly performs free concerts in the earthquake-affected region.