Higher temperatures on the beach can lead to the death of turtle eggs or cause only females to hatch. (archive picture) Keystone

Climate change could mean that some sea turtle populations will soon only have female offspring. This is because temperatures influence whether males or females hatch from the eggs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, in two new studies, researchers from the UK and Cyprus show that turtles on a beach in the Mediterranean can adapt: They lay their eggs earlier in the year, when it is still cooler.

The research teams looked at three decades of data from loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) and green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas). Both visit Alagadi Beach in Northern Cyprus to lay their eggs. During the nights between May and September, the females come ashore, dig a hole and lay dozens of eggs in it. After about two months, the little turtles hatch and crawl into the sea.

A little earlier every year

The researchers placed thermometers in some of the loggerhead turtle nests, as they write in the journal "Endangered Species Research". They calculated that the turtles would have to lay their eggs on average 0.5 days earlier each year to maintain the sex ratio and 0.7 days earlier to stabilize hatching success. Sex allocation in reptiles is controlled by the nesting temperature.

According to the study, data since 1993 show that loggerhead turtles have constantly moved their nesting times forward. Particularly site-loyal animals started 0.78 days earlier per year. "This is good news," says co-author Annette Broderick from the University of Exeter in the UK, "because we have shown that these turtles respond to higher temperatures caused by climate change by moving to cooler months for nesting."

Feeding grounds often far away

However, there is no certainty that the sea turtles will be able to maintain this avoidance behavior in the future. "It depends very much on how much the temperatures rise and also on what they eat." This is because the time when they find a particularly large amount of food at their feeding grounds also depends on climate change. Loggerhead turtles migrate hundreds to thousands of kilometers from their feeding grounds to their nesting beaches.

The loggerhead turtles, which can grow up to one meter in size, mainly eat bottom-dwelling invertebrates such as whelks, other molluscs, horseshoe crabs and crabs. Only occasionally do they nibble on seagrass or larger algae. The situation is different for green sea turtles, which can grow up to 1.5 meters in size: As adults, they mainly eat seagrass and algae. Juveniles, on the other hand, are carnivores.

Different study, similar result

The average nesting date for green sea turtles has shifted by 0.45 days per year since 1993, writes the second research team in the "Proceedings B" of the British Royal Society. The first nest was discovered 0.93 days earlier each year, whereas the date for the last nest of the season remained largely unchanged. The shift correlates with the increase in sea temperatures.

The researchers emphasize that in both species this is not an evolutionary adaptation to the environmental conditions, but rather the reaction of individual turtles to the warming. This is because the generation times are very long: it is estimated that it takes more than 30 years for green sea turtles to reach sexual maturity, and even longer for loggerhead turtles. Genetic adaptation would therefore take too long.

"Although our turtles seem to be able to cope with the current rising temperatures, it is unclear how long they will be able to do so before the conditions in Cyprus are no longer suitable," said co-author Damla Beton from the Society for Protection of Turtles in Northern Cyprus, who was involved in both studies. It is possible, however, that they could then move to cooler places in the Mediterranean to nest.