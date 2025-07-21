Half of all Tuvaluans want to move to Australia - Gallery The South Sea archipelago is already regularly flooded. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Tuvalu could be completely submerged in the sea in 100 years. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Half of all Tuvaluans want to move to Australia - Gallery The South Sea archipelago is already regularly flooded. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Tuvalu could be completely submerged in the sea in 100 years. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

Tuvalu could be the first country in the world to become uninhabitable due to climate change. Australia has offered to take in the population of the archipelago - half have already applied.

Almost half of the population of the South Sea island of Tuvalu has applied for a visa to immigrate to Australia within a few weeks. The Australian government had announced in 2023 that it would grant the inhabitants, who are extremely affected by climate change, a permanent right of residence - because Tuvalu could be completely submerged in the sea within 100 years.

According to a 2022 census, around 10,600 people live in the island nation, which lies north of New Zealand and east of Papua New Guinea. Of these, 5,157 have applied for a visa, according to Australian media reports. The forms went online in mid-June.

Under the agreement, 280 residents of Tuvalu can immigrate to Australia each year with a special visa. The places are to be allocated by a random process from July 25, as reported by the news website "News.com.au". If the number of applications continues at the same rate in the future, the entire population of Tuvalu could be living in Australia within 40 years, it said.

South Pacific particularly affected by climate change

In the South Pacific, sea levels are rising particularly quickly as a result of global warming. Tuvalu - like other islands in the region - will be largely submerged in the coming decades.

"Unfortunately, Tuvalu is likely to be the first country in the world to become uninhabitable due to climate change. And this is happening rapidly," said a report by the children's charity Unicef last year. According to the report, scientists predict that by 2100, 95 percent of the country will be under water during floods.

Tuvalu consists of nine islands. The nation is one of the lowest-lying countries in the world: at its highest point, it rises just five meters out of the sea.