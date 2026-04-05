The collegiate church in Neuchâtel is celebrating the 750th anniversary of its consecration. (archive picture) Keystone

This year, the Easter service from the collegiate church in Neuchâtel was broadcast live from 10 a.m. on several European television stations. The church is celebrating the 750th anniversary of its consecration this year.

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The focus of this Easter service was on faith as a place of strength in the face of the burden of the world and suffering. It was accompanied by pieces from Handel's "Messiah", as can be read on the website of the Protestant Reformed Church of the Canton of Neuchâtel. The service was led by local pastor Florian Schubert, accompanied by Rita Famos, President of the Protestant Churches of Switzerland (EKS), and deacon Ruth Letare.

This year, the collegiate church is celebrating the 750th anniversary of its consecration by the Bishop of Lausanne, Guillaume de Champvent, on November 8, 1276. The broadcast of the Easter service on Eurovision television marked the start of the celebrations.

Construction of the collegiate church began around 1190 and was completed around 1220, with two styles existing side by side: One part of the building is Romanesque in style, the other Gothic. The north tower of the building was not erected until 1870. The collegiate church was used as a place of worship as soon as it had a roof, Jacques Bujard, former cantonal curator, told the news portal Arcinfo.

Restored for 18 years

The most important building of medieval sacred architecture in French-speaking Switzerland was already the venue for an Easter service in 2022, which was broadcast as part of Eurovision. This broadcast took place on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the renovation work. The interior and exterior renovations cost 26 million francs.

Archaeological investigations carried out during the work made it possible to pinpoint the construction phases of the collegiate church and uncover graves from the time before it was built. The bones of around thirty corpses were discovered. These graves probably surrounded a first place of worship that had been erected on the hill shortly before the year 1000.