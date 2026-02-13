The family hopes for the mother's return. Pictured: TV presenter Savannah Guthrie with her family. Instagram

The mother of US presenter Savannah Guthrie has been missing for almost two weeks. The case has attracted a great deal of attention in the USA. The FBI is hoping for clues through a significantly higher reward.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FBI has doubled the reward for clues in the missing persons case of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie to 100,000 dollars, as investigators are assuming an abduction.

Video footage shows a masked, armed person at the pensioner's house in Tucson.

Despite an arrest in connection with the case and political support from Donald Trump, there is still no trace of the mother of TV presenter Savannah Guthrie. Show more

The FBI is doubling the reward for clues to the disappearance of US presenter Savannah Guthrie's mother. The federal police will pay up to 100,000 US dollars for information leading to the discovery of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie or the arrest of anyone behind her disappearance. This was announced by the FBI on the X platform. The last sum offered was 50,000 US dollars.

There has been no trace of the pensioner for almost two weeks. Investigators are assuming an abduction and are looking for a male suspect. He is said to be 1.75 to 1.78 meters tall and of average build.

The new details are the result of an analysis of video footage showing a masked person at the pensioner's front door in Tucson in the US state of Arizona - on the day of her disappearance. According to the FBI, the man was carrying a black backpack.

What we know about it

The person believed to have been abducted is 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of US television presenter Savannah Guthrie. The 54-year-old is best known as the presenter of the breakfast television program "Today". According to the FBI, Nancy Guthrie has problems walking, wears a pacemaker and requires daily medication for a heart condition.

On Tuesday evening (local time), the media reported that one person had been arrested and was being questioned. According to the police, however, the person was released.

According to the investigators, family members had brought Nancy Guthrie home on the evening of January 31 in Tucson, Arizona. The following morning, the family realized that she had disappeared.

After Guthrie returned to her home on Saturday evening, investigators found that the doorbell camera disconnected from the network during the night; a short time later, software registered a person on the property. Guthrie's pacemaker was connected to her cell phone - data showed that the connection to her phone was interrupted a short time later. The family noticed the disappearance on Sunday morning, and shortly afterwards an emergency call was made.

A trace of her blood was discovered in the entrance area of the house.

There had been several extortion letters, but at least one was from a freeloader who had already been arrested. Guthrie's three children had sent video messages on Instagram to the kidnapper or kidnappers, who remain unknown, asking for signs of life. It was also suggested that the family was prepared to pay a ransom. In a short video message, Savannah Guthrie said her mother was "worth a lot" and they "will pay". "We got your message, and we understand."

US media report that the letters are said to have contained a death threat against Nancy Guthrie if a deadline of next week, Monday evening (local time), is not met. According to media reports, the kidnapper or kidnappers are said to have demanded six million dollars and described details that only someone who knew Guthrie's house inside out could have known.

According to official information, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the local sheriff's office have not yet identified a specific person or group of people. On Tuesday, however, the FBI published the first photos and videos of a suspect. These were reconstructed from leftover data stored in technical background systems after surveillance equipment was removed from the crime scene. They show an armed person wearing a face mask tampering with a camera at the front door of Guthrie's home.

Donald Trump has intervened in the case and stated that he has spoken to Savannah Guthrie and assured her of all support from the authorities.

What we don't know

It is still unclear why possible perpetrators would have abducted the 84-year-old. A political motive or a connection to Savannah Guthrie's fame or profession have not yet been established.

Even after the most recent video messages from Savannah Guthrie, it remains unclear what exactly is in the alleged messages from the alleged kidnappers and whether there was any proof that the mother is still alive.

Nothing is known about the 84-year-old's condition around ten days after her disappearance. The sheriff in charge, Chris Nanos, emphasized at a press conference a few days ago that it was still assumed that Guthrie was "still out there". Savannah Guthrie also repeatedly emphasized her belief in this.