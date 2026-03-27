BR editor-in-chief Christian Nitsche hosted the "Münchner Runde" talk show on Wednesday evening. Teleschau

In a program about deepfakes, of all things, Bayerischer Rundfunk itself falls into a trap: an alleged AI tool turns out to be a pure simulation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a program about AI fakes, Bayerischer Rundfunk itself showed a fake example as real technology.

An influencer had created the supposed tool completely artificially and disclosed this online.

The incident once again raises questions about media literacy when dealing with AI content. Show more

The case of actress Collien Fernandes has not only triggered a debate about sexualized violence, but has also raised awareness of the dangers of manipulation by artificial intelligence. This was the premise of the political talk show "Münchner Runde" on BR on Wednesday evening. "Shock calls, fake news, sexual violence - what needs to happen now?" was the title of the show hosted by Christian Nitsche.

"We have to protect ourselves, we know that, and that's what we're talking about now in this program," said the BR editor-in-chief at the beginning. After a few minutes, he moved on to a segment that illustrated the extent of the dangers posed by deepfakes. "We have an AI expert here in Munich who uses videos on the internet to show how easy it is to fake videos," said Nitsche.

He went on to describe the following: "He has sensors on his head, so you can then transfer the facial expressions, but also the voice, to other faces. Look how lifelike it looks!"

Videos were shown that the AI influencer Florian Hübner, who goes by the names "Mr. Tech" and "Mr. Tech", has posted on platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. In the video, obvious AI avatars warn against AI fakes. The gag: their facial expressions mirror those of the influencer himself, who can be seen in a clicked-in window with black dots on his face and a headset-helmet construction.

"It never hurts to do a teeny tiny fact check"

Alone: The influencer, his helmet and the dots are all a simulation themselves. "Mr. Tech" also makes this clear in the video comments. In response to a user's possibly not entirely serious question ("Hey I want to buy the helmet and the points where can I buy them!!!?"), he writes: "Hold on (...). The video below is of course ... also AI. The helmet doesn't exist."

However, nobody at Bayerischer Rundfunk has apparently read that far. "It's actually a good thing" that BR is pointing out the dangers of deepfakes, wrote Florian Hübner, alias "Herr Tech", on Instagram on Thursday. "If they hadn't fallen for my AI themselves!"

The influencer is amazed: "The presenter explained quite seriously how I wear this special 'helmet' with sensors and tracking points to transmit facial expressions. The plot twist: this helmet doesn't even exist. The dots, the sensors ... it's ALL AI!" He wonders: "If even the public media can no longer tell the difference between real hardware and AI tools, how are YOU supposed to be able to? So, a little advice to Bayerischer Rundfunk (and to all of you): it never hurts to do a tiny little fact check."

AI glitch is reminiscent of error in "heute-journal"

The AI mishap at Bayerischer Rundfunk is reminiscent of the scandal triggered by a "heute journal" report a few weeks ago - even if the consequences don't seem nearly as explosive. In February, the ZDF news magazine aired AI-generated images to illustrate the methods of the US migration authority ICE. Secondly, a scene was shown which, although authentic, was taken from a completely different context in the year 2022.

As a result, ZDF dismissed a US correspondent and announced a comprehensive catalog of measures. "Credibility is our greatest asset. With the measures we have adopted, we are showing that we are very serious about coming to terms with the situation," assured ZDF Editor-in-Chief Bettina Schausten at a meeting of the ZDF Television Council.