Several people have been seriously injured in a knife attack at Hamburg Central Station. This was reported by eyewitnesses.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the fire department, twelve people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg Central Station.

Six suffered life-threatening injuries, three were slightly injured and three others were seriously injured.

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested. Show more

Twelve people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg Central Station on Friday evening. Six of them suffered life-threatening injuries, a fire department spokesman told the AFP news agency. Three people were seriously injured and three others were slightly injured. A large-scale operation involving rescue workers, the fire department and the police was triggered.

Nach ersten Erkenntnissen soll eine Person im #Hauptbahnhof mehrere Menschen mit einem Messer verletzt haben. Die verdächtige Person wurde von den Einsatzkräften festgenommen. — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) May 23, 2025

A spokeswoman for the Hanover Federal Police Headquarters, which is also responsible for Hamburg, told AFP that a knife attack had been carried out by "a female person against travelers". A patrol had already arrested the woman and she was now being held at a police station. According to Hamburg police, the attack took place on a train platform.

Bei der festgenommenen Person handelt es sich um eine 39-jährige Frau. Aufgrund der bisherigen Erkenntnisse gehen wir davon aus, dass sie allein gehandelt hat. Die Ermittlungen zu den Hintergründen laufen auf Hochtouren. — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) May 23, 2025

As the police in the Hanseatic city announced in the online service X, the woman arrested is a 39-year-old from Germany. "Based on the information we have so far, we assume that she acted alone." The investigation into the background was "in full swing".

While the fire department spoke of twelve injured, the police emphasized that they had "no valid figures" so far. However, several people are said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Due to the ongoing police operation, tracks 11 to 14 at Hamburg Central Station are currently closed, Deutsche Bahn announced on its online service X. There are delays and detour in long-distance traffic.

Aufgrund des laufenden Polizeieinsatzes sind derzeit die Gleise 11 bis 14 im Hbf #Hamburg gesperrt. Es kommt zu Verspätungen und Umleitungen im Fernverkehr. Unsere Fahrgäste bitten wir, sich vor Fahrtantritt in den digitalen Auskunftsmedien über ihre Verbindungen zu informieren. — Deutsche Bahn AG (@DB_Presse) May 23, 2025

"We are deeply shocked by the act of violence, our thoughts and sympathies are with the injured and their families," the railroad company continued.

Im Hbf #Hamburg sind am frühen Abend mehrere Menschen mit einem Messer verletzt worden. Wir sind tief bestürzt über die Gewalttat, unsere Gedanken und Mitgefühle sind bei den Verletzten und deren Angehörigen. @PolizeiHamburg — Deutsche Bahn AG (@DB_Presse) May 23, 2025

Hamburg Central Station is one of the busiest transportation hubs in Germany. It is regularly crowded during Friday evening rush hour.

In recent months, there have been violent incidents involving knives in various places in Germany. This triggered a political debate about causes and measures. The carrying of weapons, including knives, is prohibited at Hamburg's main railway station and on local public transport in the Hanseatic city.