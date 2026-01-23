It was a disaster in the middle of summer, in the heart of the city, during rush hour: Eight years after the spectacular collapse of a highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, which claimed the lives of 43 people, the main defendant has been sentenced to twelve years in prison.

ARCHIVE – Emergency vehicles are parked in front of the partially collapsed highway bridge. In 2018, 43 people lost their lives when the “Ponte Morandi” collapsed over a length of about 100 meters. Photo: Luca Zennaro/ANSA/AP/dpa

A court in the port city found Giovanni Castellucci, the former head of Italy's highway authority, guilty. The 66-year-old is already in prison for a fatal bus accident on another highway.

In Genoa, on August 14, 2018, at 11:36 a.m., the Ponte Morandi bridge—which had spanned the city for more than half a century—suddenly collapsed. The roadway plummeted 200 meters. Cars and trucks were swept 45 meters down. According to an expert report, the cause was that the cable-stayed bridge, which opened in 1967, had sustained severe damage due to inadequate maintenance. The trial of a total of 57 defendants lasted four years.

600 people lost their homes

The disaster claimed the lives not only of drivers who were on the bridge but also of several people on the ground. They were killed by falling pieces of concrete. In addition, 16 people were injured. About 600 residents lost their homes. Several houses had to be demolished because they were located beneath bridge piers that were in imminent danger of collapsing. The remaining sections of the Ponte Morandi—named after its builder, Riccardo Morandi—were eventually demolished in a controlled blast.

Because the bridge in Genoa was the main lifeline connecting the port, the airport, and the city center, the city—with its nearly 600,000 residents—was effectively split in two for two years. Since August 2020, a new bridge has stood in the same spot, designed by the renowned architect Renzo Piano, a native of Genoa, and erected in record time. It features 43 light poles—one for each victim.

Prosecutors describe top executive as an autocrat

The prosecution had sought a sentence of 18 years and 6 months for Castellucci. It accused the former top executive of having known about the defects as early as 2009. The indictment described him as an autocrat who ran the company as if it were his “kingdom.” Profit had been more important to him than a safe infrastructure. The defense, on the other hand, argued that there was no detectable structural defect in one of the pillars. Castellucci himself said, “I feel responsible, but not guilty.”

Despite massive public pressure, he did not step down as head of the highway company Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) until a year after the disaster—in exchange for a severance package of 13 million euros. He has since been sentenced to six years in prison for another accident on an ASPI highway. In that incident, which occurred in southern Italy in 2013, 40 people were killed when a bus crashed through the guardrails on a bridge.

The Benetton family's reputation is also taking a hit

The collapse of the Morandi Bridge also resulted in the Benetton business family—known internationally primarily for its advertising campaigns featuring colorful sweaters—losing control of Italy’s highway network. The government forced the operating company to be renationalized. This also dealt a serious blow to Benetton’s reputation.