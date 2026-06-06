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The sky is going crazy Twice as many fireballs as usual - what's behind them?

Adrian Kammer

6.6.2026

Never before have so many fireballs been recorded in the sky as in the first quarter of 2026. New videos of meteors are constantly appearing on the internet. Experts disagree on the causes.

06.06.2026, 15:43

In recent months, a striking number of bright fireballs have been reported in the sky from various parts of the world. Videos from North America, Europe, Australia and Asia show spectacular trails of light, some of which were even visible during the day.

It is still unclear whether there is an astronomical phenomenon behind the observations or whether modern technology and social media are reinforcing the impression of an accumulation.

You can find out more about the latest findings in our video.

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