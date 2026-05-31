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Technical fault Twint currently only available to a limited extent

Noemi Hüsser

31.5.2026

Twint is currently struggling with a technical fault.
Twint is currently struggling with a technical fault.
Keystone

The Twint payment app is currently only available to a limited extent due to technical problems.

31.05.2026, 09:34

31.05.2026, 09:36

Twint users must currently expect restrictions. Due to technical problems, all versions of the Twint app are currently unavailable or only available to a limited extent. The company announced this on its website on Sunday.

According to Twint, it is working hard to find a solution so that the app can be used again without restrictions as soon as possible. The company will provide regular updates on the further progress and status of the disruption.

It is not yet clear how long the restrictions will last.