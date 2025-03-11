Twint is making it even easier for merchants to use its app. Twint

The payment service provider Twint is launching a new app for merchants. The aim is to make transactions clearer and accessible in real time. Twint is also launching two new features for online shopping.

The new "Twint Business Portal App" is designed to give merchants a better overview. The app can provide information on all incoming payments in real time and there will be an option for team management, with which different roles can be created for employees, as Twint announced on Tuesday.

Twint now offers an "Express Checkout" for online sales. Similar to applications such as PayPal, users can transmit delivery data to the merchant by entering a "Twint ID" and trigger payments immediately. The solution is available for merchants with the Magento, Shopware or WooCommerce store systems.

In addition, merchants without their own store can now create payment links. Customers can use these to pay with a click on the Internet or via emails and WhatsApp messages.