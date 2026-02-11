The perpetrators use the green confirmation screen to deceive restaurateurs. Keystone

In Naters, a group of young people are using a simple method to scam a free carnival evening. They use a video scam that serves as proof of twint.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the carnival in Naters, a group of young people scammed free drinks by showing landlords a video recording of a confirmation instead of a real Twint payment.

In the hectic festive atmosphere, the difference between the real transaction and the replayed recording was barely noticeable.

The incident shows a new form of digital petty crime and highlights the need for better awareness and additional checks on cashless payments. Show more

The green display lights up, the payment appears to have been confirmed and the transaction completed. In the hustle and bustle of a carnival festival like the Natisch dragon outbreak, staff and helpers blindly rely on this visual signal from Twint. They don't have much choice, because fewer and fewer visitors are paying with cash.

But it was precisely this carelessness that proved to be a security vulnerability with consequences last weekend, as pomona.ch reports. A group of young people used a technologically simple method to demonstrate how easy it is to abuse trust in cashless payment systems. Instead of triggering an actual transaction via Twint, the carnival revellers simply presented the staff behind the counter with a video of a payment that had already been made.

In the turbulent environment of a festival tent, the difference between a live confirmation and a replayed recording is almost indistinguishable. To make the fraud even more credible and disguise it, the group members ordered their drinks individually.

The human weakness in the digital system

The incident once again brings the central problem of modern means of payment into focus. The security of a system ends where visual control by humans begins. While encryption in the background usually meets high standards, the interface at the point of sale remains vulnerable to manipulation.

Event organizers are faced with the challenge of improving their processes. Experts advise not just relying on the screen, but also verifying transactions on their own merchant devices or by comparing receipts in real time. However, it is precisely this additional step that undermines the real advantage of cashless payment - speed.

Only constant sensitization leads to the goal

The case at the Dragon Outbreak is not an isolated incident, but symptomatic of a new form of petty crime that imitates digital surfaces. While the police and the operators of payment systems such as Twint are trying to sensitize users to such fraud patterns, the question of liability and prevention arises at major events.

At the same time, the innovation potential for fraudsters is growing. In addition to the video trick described above, law enforcement agencies also regularly warn against other scams such as fake "Twint PDFs", which are used to request access data for classified ads in order to plunder accounts.