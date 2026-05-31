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Technical fault Twint was only available to a limited extent on Sunday morning

Noemi Hüsser

31.5.2026

Twint struggled with a technical fault.
Twint struggled with a technical fault.
Keystone

The Twint payment app was only available to a limited extent on Sunday morning due to technical problems.

31.05.2026, 09:34

31.05.2026, 10:25

Twint users had to reckon with restrictions on Sunday morning. Due to technical problems, all versions of the Twint app were only available to a limited extent. The company announced this on its website.

According to the company, it had been working hard to resolve the problem. Twint should now be fully usable again.