Technical faultTwint was only available to a limited extent on Sunday morning
Noemi Hüsser
31.5.2026
The Twint payment app was only available to a limited extent on Sunday morning due to technical problems.
31.05.2026, 09:34
31.05.2026, 10:25
Noemi Hüsser
Twint users had to reckon with restrictions on Sunday morning. Due to technical problems, all versions of the Twint app were only available to a limited extent. The company announced this on its website.
According to the company, it had been working hard to resolve the problem. Twint should now be fully usable again.