Twint struggled with a technical fault. Keystone

The Twint payment app was only available to a limited extent on Sunday morning due to technical problems.

Noemi Hüsser

Twint users had to reckon with restrictions on Sunday morning. Due to technical problems, all versions of the Twint app were only available to a limited extent. The company announced this on its website.

According to the company, it had been working hard to resolve the problem. Twint should now be fully usable again.