The Ticino police are investigating after a car accident. (theme picture) sda

Two Moroccan asylum seekers crashed a stolen car in southern Ticino on Monday evening. One of the two men was seriously injured, while the other initially fled on foot.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Moroccan asylum seekers crashed a stolen car in Mendrisio.

One was seriously injured and taken to hospital, the other briefly fled on foot.

The cause of the accident is still unclear. Show more

Two Moroccan asylum seekers crashed a stolen car in southern Ticino on Monday evening. One of the two men sustained serious injuries, while the other fled on foot after the accident.

According to an initial reconstruction by the Ticino cantonal police, the 36- and 27-year-old men stole the vehicle from a car dealer in the Mendrisio region. Shortly afterwards, they had a serious accident in Mendrisio.

For reasons as yet unexplained, the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle hit the kerb, overturned and finally came to a standstill on the right-hand side of the road.

The 36-year-old was first treated at the scene and then taken to hospital by ambulance. He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The 27-year-old fled on foot after the accident, but was arrested by the police shortly afterwards. The Ticino cantonal police have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.