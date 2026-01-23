Early Thursday morning, unknown perpetrators used explosives to break into two ATMs at a UBS branch in Lausanne. The perpetrators fled before the police arrived. No one was injured.

The explosion occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the branch of the major bank UBS on Avenue de Chailly, according to a statement from the Vaud Cantonal Police. According to initial findings, the perpetrators used explosive devices to break open the two ATMs inside the bank. The amount stolen was initially unclear.

As a precautionary measure, the building was evacuated for safety reasons. During the operation, authorities completely closed off the Chailly neighborhood to traffic.

Because explosives were used, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland was notified. Under its direction, the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) and the criminal investigation departments of the cantons of Vaud and Lausanne are conducting the investigation jointly.

A week ago, unknown perpetrators had already blown up an ATM in the canton of Vaud. The attack in Ballaigues caused extensive damage to the Vaud Cantonal Bank building. No one was injured. The perpetrators fled with an unknown amount of loot.