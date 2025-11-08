  1. Residential Customers
At the Bel-Air complex Two bodies found in Lausanne

SDA

8.11.2025 - 22:40

The Bel-Air complex in the center of Lausanne.
The Bel-Air complex in the center of Lausanne.
Keystone/Thomas Delley (Archivbild)

Two bodies were found on Saturday in and around the Bel-Air building complex in Lausanne.

Keystone-SDA

08.11.2025, 22:40

08.11.2025, 22:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two bodies were discovered on Saturday at the Bel-Air building complex in downtown Lausanne. The police are investigating.
  • A man was lying lifeless outside on the roadway, later the body of a woman was discovered in the apartment from which the first victim had fallen, according to the police.
  • The man had fallen from a height of around 35 meters.
  • The couple's children were taken into care.
Show more

Two bodies were found in Lausanne on Saturday - both in and around the Bel-Air building complex in the city center. A man lay lifeless outside on the roadway, later the body of a woman was discovered in the apartment from which police say the first victim had fallen.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police received a report that a body was lying in the street, police said on Saturday evening. Despite resuscitation attempts, the death of the man, who had fallen from a height of around 35 meters, had to be determined.

The police then went to the dead man's house near the crash site and found the lifeless body of his wife in an apartment there. The couple's children were taken into care.

The municipal and cantonal police were mobilized for the operation, as well as medical and emergency psychological personnel. The investigation was still ongoing late on Saturday evening.