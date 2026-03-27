Some CEOs earned more last year than the year before. Imago / Bildmontage blue News

The top managers of Switzerland's largest companies continue to earn a lot - but the upward trend is not unbroken everywhere. A new analysis shows clear differences.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you CEO salaries at the largest Swiss companies continued to rise on average in 2025.

Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan remains the top earner with just under 25 million francs.

At the same time, almost half of the CEOs earned less than in the previous year. Show more

The salaries and bonuses of the CEOs of Switzerland's largest companies also increased on average in 2025. Two managers even received more than 20 million francs. But things did not go up everywhere.

As in the previous year, Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, remained the highest earner. His total compensation rose by 30 percent to 24.9 million francs. In his eight years at the helm of the pharmaceutical giant, his annual income increased by an average of almost a fifth each year.

This is shown by an analysis of the CEO salaries of the 30 largest companies on the Swiss stock exchange by the news agency AWP. So far, however, only 24 of the 30 companies have published their remuneration reports.

Stefan Bollinger, the new CEO of Bank Julius Baer, recorded the largest salary increase and thus ranks second among the top earners. At CHF 24 million, he received more than four times the salary of his predecessor. However, 60 percent of this was accounted for by compensation payments for lost remuneration at his former employer Goldman Sachs.

Not only winners in the top 5

Galderma CEO Flemming Ørnskov completes the group of the three highest earning executives. The skincare specialist paid its CEO remuneration of 17.6 million Swiss francs. However, this was 8 percent less than in the previous year 2024, in which the salary was only reported for eight months.

David Layton, CEO of Partners Group, also earned less and slipped two places to fourth place this year, displaced by Bollinger and Ørnskov. His income amounted to CHF 15.9 million, which corresponds to a decrease of 6 percent compared to 2024.

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti is only in fifth place in the ranking with his CHF 14.9 million. He earned roughly the same amount as in the previous year.

Woman in 10th place

Of the 24 reports published to date, Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, is the only woman in the ranking and in the top 10. In 2025, she received a salary of CHF 8.1 million. Another woman at the head of an SLI company is Hanneke Faber at Logitech. The Group has not yet published its figures for the 2024/25 financial year. Between April 2023 and March 2024, she earned 9.7 million francs more than Picaud. This would place her in the top 10 again this year.

The salary of Nestlé's new CEO, Philipp Navratil, amounts to CHF 4.8 million for the first four months. Extrapolated to one year, this would significantly exceed the last full salary of his predecessor Mark Schneider. Nestlé did not provide any information on his immediate predecessor Laurent Freixe. Freixe was relieved of his duties last fall due to a love affair with a manager reporting to him.

Sika boss received less

Overall, however, the picture is mixed: almost half of the CEOs earned less than in the previous year, while around a third received only moderate salary increases (between 5 and 13 percent).

Sika, among others, saw significantly lower remuneration in the double-digit percentage range. One reason for this was the failure to achieve the sales targets expected by experts and analysts.

Managers only receive part of their reported remuneration immediately and in cash. The CEOs are often awarded share packages, some of which may not be sold for several years and whose value can change considerably. Different valuation methods were standardized for the comparison and analysis of CEO remuneration.

More videos on the department