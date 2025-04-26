Over 100 firefighters were deployed to get the apartment fire under control and rescue the residents. APA/FEUERWEHR STADT GMÜND

Two children died on Saturday in a fire in an apartment in an apartment building in Gmünd in Lower Austria.

There was a fire in an apartment building in Gmünd in Lower Austria.

Two children lost their lives.

The mother was seriously injured and five people were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. Show more

The mother of the two children who died in an apartment fire in Gmünd was seriously injured, as the fire department informed the Austrian news agency APA on request. An emergency helicopter transported the woman away.

Several residents were rescued from the building and five people were taken to nearby hospitals with suspected smoke inhalation, according to the district command. Over 100 firefighters were deployed.

According to media reports, the children involved are two and four years old. Both were discovered in the apartment on fire and rescued from the danger zone, according to a statement from the Gmünd district command. "Despite immediately initiated resuscitation measures by the fire department and rescue service, no signs of life could be detected", it was emphasized.