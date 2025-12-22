Officials from the Italian consulate are in contact with the woman's spouse and the tour operators who were looking after the other Italians on the ship, the Italian foreign ministry said, according to the Ansa agency.
According to an initial reconstruction of the incident, the ship, on which dozens of Italians were traveling, collided with the other boat shortly after 7 p.m. local time. Four cabins were destroyed in the collision. The woman fell and suffered fatal injuries, it was reported. Despite all rescue attempts, she died shortly afterwards. The other passengers from Italy are said to be safe.
Luxor in the south of Egypt, with its temples and centuries-old tombs in the Valley of the Kings, attracts numerous tourists from all over the world.