  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fatal accident in Egypt Two cruise ships collide - woman dies

SDA

22.12.2025 - 05:53

Luxor in the south of Egypt with its temples and centuries-old tombs in the Valley of the Kings attracts numerous tourists from all over the world. (archive picture)
Luxor in the south of Egypt with its temples and centuries-old tombs in the Valley of the Kings attracts numerous tourists from all over the world. (archive picture)
Image: Keystone

An Italian citizen has died in a collision between two cruise ships on the Nile near Luxor. What is known so far.

Keystone-SDA

22.12.2025, 05:53

22.12.2025, 06:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An Italian citizen has died in a collision between two cruise ships on the Nile near Luxor.
  • Four cabins were apparently destroyed in the collision.
  • The woman is said to have fallen and sustained fatal injuries.
Show more

Officials from the Italian consulate are in contact with the woman's spouse and the tour operators who were looking after the other Italians on the ship, the Italian foreign ministry said, according to the Ansa agency.

According to an initial reconstruction of the incident, the ship, on which dozens of Italians were traveling, collided with the other boat shortly after 7 p.m. local time. Four cabins were destroyed in the collision. The woman fell and suffered fatal injuries, it was reported. Despite all rescue attempts, she died shortly afterwards. The other passengers from Italy are said to be safe.

Luxor in the south of Egypt, with its temples and centuries-old tombs in the Valley of the Kings, attracts numerous tourists from all over the world.

More from the department

Syria. UN: 15 large drug labs closed since Assad's fall

SyriaUN: 15 large drug labs closed since Assad's fall

Chemicals. Clariant faced with further ethylene damages claim

ChemicalsClariant faced with further ethylene damages claim

Agriculture/Agriculture. Swiss agriculture experiences a year of contrasts

Agriculture/AgricultureSwiss agriculture experiences a year of contrasts