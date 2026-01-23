Paramedics respond to an incident at the “Salsa on St. Clair” event in Toronto. People were killed in a shooting at a salsa festival in the Canadian city of Toronto. Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press/AP/dpa

At least six others were injured by gunfire, according to a statement posted on the X platform by police in the major city in southeastern Canada. The suspect or suspects have not yet been apprehended. Police will remain on the scene for the time being.

According to reports, the incident occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday evening (2:00 a.m. CEST/Sunday) at the “Salsa on St. Clair” festival in the port city on Lake Ontario. People were celebrating there to the sound of Latin American music in the streets. According to the organizers’ website, the festival—featuring music, performers, and Latin American specialties—draws hundreds of thousands of people to the streets of the Hillcrest Village neighborhood every year.