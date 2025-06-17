Two young people have died in a golf cart accident in Bavaria. KEYSTONE

A serious accident involving a golf cart in Germany claimed the lives of two teenagers and injured four others. The teenagers were on the road after a party when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a party in Bavaria, six teenagers crashed a golf cart.

Two of them died, four were only slightly injured.

The 15-year-old driver lost control, the vehicle overturned and crashed into a tree. Show more

After a party at a youth club in Bavaria, six teenagers went for a spin in a golf cart. This resulted in a tragic accident in which two teenagers lost their lives, as reported by the Mittelbayerische Zeitung newspaper.

The 15-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle on a side road, which overturned and crashed into a tree. All the occupants were thrown out of the vehicle. The driver and his 17-year-old passenger succumbed to their injuries. The 17-year-old was taken to hospital by helicopter, where he died.

The four other teenagers, aged between 14 and 16, suffered only minor injuries. The police confirmed that the golf cart had a license plate and was registered for road traffic. In the region, such vehicles are common as a means of transportation.

An expert will now investigate the exact circumstances of the accident in order to clarify the causes.