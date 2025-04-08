Two dead bodies found in a slurry tank - Gallery The two dead bodies were discovered in this slurry tank. Image: dpa The circumstances are a mystery - a forensic investigation is underway. Image: dpa The results of the investigation should provide initial answers by Wednesday at the earliest. Image: dpa Two dead bodies found in a slurry tank - Gallery The two dead bodies were discovered in this slurry tank. Image: dpa The circumstances are a mystery - a forensic investigation is underway. Image: dpa The results of the investigation should provide initial answers by Wednesday at the earliest. Image: dpa

Two dead bodies are found in a small town near Dresden in Germany - a man and a woman. What happened?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mysterious deaths in Gröditz northwest of Dresden in Germany.

A man and a woman were found dead in a slurry tank.

The police and the public prosecutor's office in Dresden are investigating the deaths. Show more

Two bodies have been found in a slurry tank in Gröditz, northwest of Dresden. They are a woman and a man, according to the police - the identity of the deceased was initially unclear. The police and the Dresden public prosecutor's office are investigating the deaths.

No evidence of outside influence

The bodies were reportedly discovered on Monday afternoon on the grounds of a farm in the district of Spansberg. However, they were not employees of the farm, said a police spokesperson. There are currently no indications of external influences, but the forensic examination of the two bodies is still ongoing. A result is not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

The police have secured the site where the bodies were found and investigators and forensic experts are examining the slurry tank. The police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about what happened. Gröditz has just under 7000 inhabitants.