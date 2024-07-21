Two bodies were discovered in two lakes in Zug within a short space of time. The picture shows Lake Zug. Archivbild: Keystone

Two dead people were recovered from bodies of water in the canton of Zug within two hours on Saturday afternoon.

At 2.30 p.m., the Zug Police Operations Centre received a report that swimmers had discovered a lifeless person in Lake Aegeri a few meters from the shore at the Aegeri swimming pool in Oberägeri. The man was brought ashore and resuscitated by private individuals and the lifeguard. This was reported by the Zug police in a statement.

A few minutes later, the Ägerital cardiac emergency team, the Einsiedeln rescue service, an Alpine Air Ambulance rescue helicopter and Zug police officers arrived at the scene of the accident and continued the resuscitation measures. Despite resuscitation efforts, it was only possible to determine that the man had died.

At 3.45 p.m., the Zug police forces then moved out to Hünenberg See. There, private individuals discovered a lifeless body on the shore of Lake Zug. The Zug rescue service was only able to determine that the woman had died.

The identities of the deceased persons are still unclear and are the subject of further investigations. The two bodies were transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Zurich to clarify the cause of death. According to the investigations carried out so far by the Zug police and the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zug, there are no indications of any third party involvement.

