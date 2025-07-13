The old town of Castelsardo in north-western Sardinia. Keystone/Christian Röwekamp

Two young men have died in a serious traffic accident in Sardinia and three other people have been taken to hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two young men aged 19 and 20 died in a head-on collision in Sardinia and another young man was seriously injured.

The three friends of Moroccan origin were on their way to work in a water park. Two German tourists in the second vehicle were injured and taken to hospital.

The busy road was temporarily closed and the water park remained closed in mourning on Sunday. Show more

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the two young men, aged 19 and 20, were on their way to work when their car collided head-on with another vehicle. A third passenger, a 16-year-old friend of the two, was seriously injured and taken to hospital by a rescue helicopter.

According to the Adnkronos news agency, there were two female tourists in the second vehicle, who are said to be German nationals. They were injured and taken to a hospital in Nuoro in north-eastern central Sardinia. There was initially no confirmation of their origin or state of health from the authorities.

According to Ansa, the two young men were of Moroccan origin and worked in a water park on the Costa Smeralda in the north of the island. The park remained closed on Sunday in mourning. According to the report, the accident occurred at around 8.15 a.m. on state road 125 near the municipality of Arzachena, not far from the popular coastal region.

The expressway, which is more than 350 kilometers long and leads from the island's capital Cagliari in the south through mountainous regions to the north of Sardinia, is considered scenic and is very busy. The road was temporarily closed near Arzachena after the accident.