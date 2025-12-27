La Plagne ski resort in south-eastern France. There were fatalities and injuries in two avalanches in the French Alps. Archivbild: dpa

Two fatal accidents occurred in the mountains of France on Friday. Several injured people had to be taken to hospital.

An avalanche in the La Plagne ski resort in the Savoie region killed a 60-year-old mountain guide.

In the Valloire region, a ski tourer fell victim to an avalanche. Show more

According to media reports, two skiers have died in avalanches in the French Alps. On Friday, an avalanche swept away a group that was skiing off-piste in the La Plagne ski resort in the Savoy region, at an altitude of around 2,500 meters.

The 60-year-old mountain guide in the group suffered a cardiovascular arrest. He was initially resuscitated by rescue workers, but later died in hospital, according to French media. A 50-year-old woman from the group was injured and flown to hospital by helicopter.

Two other skiers with minor injuries were also taken to hospital, the media reported, citing the mountain rescue service. For the ski resort of La Plagne, there was a limited avalanche risk, according to the mountain weather report from the French weather service.

Four people swept away in the Valloire area

Another avalanche hit the Valloire area on Friday. According to reports, it swept away four people who were on a ski tour at an altitude of around 2300 meters. One of them also suffered a cardiovascular arrest and could not be resuscitated.