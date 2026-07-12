According to emergency services, two people died and two were seriously injured when a small plane crashed in Austria. The accident occurred near Gaming in the eastern part of the country, a spokesperson for the Lower Austrian Emergency Operations Center told the German Press Agency.

A man and an as-yet-unidentified person were killed, the spokesperson said. Another man and a woman were airlifted from the accident site with serious injuries. No further details about the victims were available at this time.

Use in rough terrain

According to a police spokesperson, there were a total of four people on board. The plane crashed in an area that is difficult to access. The police did not provide any information regarding the flight path or the possible cause of the accident at this time.

Gaming is a small rural community in the state of Lower Austria. The town is located near the Ötscher, which rises to just under 1,900 meters.