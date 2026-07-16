Texas is experiencing severe flooding; the governor is calling it a “historic” disaster. Two people have died—and heavy rain is expected again tonight.

The number of confirmed fatalities from the severe flooding in the U.S. state of Texas has risen to two. More than 230 people have been rescued by emergency responders so far, Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference. “Life-threatening, catastrophic flooding continues to pose our primary risk this evening, tonight, and into the early morning hours,” he warned.

Abbott said the situation is particularly dangerous in Uvalde and Johnson City. These towns are located west of the metropolitan area of Austin. The Nueces River, which flows near Uvalde, is expected to exceed a 30-year high overnight, Abbott said. “And the Nueces River near the valley has a flow rate twice that of Niagara Falls.”

"Historic" Flood

According to the National Weather Service, life-threatening flooding could occur in dozens of counties in West Texas through Friday (local time). Abbott warned the public not to underestimate the danger. Anyone driving a car on flooded roads—even if they appear safe—is putting their life at risk. “Unfortunately, this is already a historic flooding event,” he said.

The region was already hit by devastating floods last summer. According to earlier reports, more than 100 people died. According to Abbott’s statements at the time, at least 161 people were also missing. The authorities were accused of failing to ensure that warning systems were functioning properly.