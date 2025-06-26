In many parts of France, after extreme heat with temperatures of well over 30 degrees, there were severe thunderstorms with gusts of wind of up to 120 kilometers per hour. The emergency services were in constant action. Picture: BFMTV

After intense heat, storms hit France with full force. Rescue teams are deployed in many places. In Paris, the temperature drops by eleven degrees within 20 minutes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people have died in severe storms in France.

In many parts of France, after extreme heat with temperatures of well over 30 degrees, there were strong thunderstorms with gusts of wind of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

Even more severe stormy weather was feared in northern France.

A severe weather warning was issued for 57 departments.

Two people lost their lives in severe storms in France. In the south of the country in the department of Tarn-et-Garonne, a twelve-year-old was killed by a tree at a watercourse in the evening as he tried to reach safety with his family, as reported by the BFMTV channel with reference to the emergency services. In a village in north-western France, a quad bike rider rammed a tree that had fallen onto the road with fatal force, as the ici channel reported.

INTEMPÉRIES : Violent #orage à Paris il y a quelques minutes. Des rues sont inondées et des arbres au sol. Les pompiers disent recevoir "un très grand nombre d'appels" et invitent la population "à libérer immédiatement la ligne de secours" si ce n'est pas "une urgence avérée".… pic.twitter.com/vZZJCSI5lw — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) June 25, 2025

Water enters the Paris parliament

Prime Minister François Bayrou called on residents in the affected areas to exercise extreme caution. He himself was also affected by heavy thunderstorms over Paris, as a result of which water entered the parliament building, where MPs were meeting at the time. According to BFMTV, the session had to be briefly interrupted.

Ce soir, 57 départements sont exposés à des épisodes orageux intenses. J’appelle à la plus grande prudence dans les déplacements de chacun et remercie les forces de secours mobilisées sur le terrain en ce moment-même et dans les prochaines heures. — François Bayrou (@bayrou) June 25, 2025

Wind speeds of 112 kilometers per hour were measured at the top of the Eiffel Tower. Due to the heavy rain, many metro stations were under water and traffic had to be interrupted. Within 20 minutes, the temperature in the capital dropped by eleven degrees.