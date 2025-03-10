Two dead in suspected wrong-way driver accident on A6 - Gallery Two people were killed on the A6. Image: dpa Several people were injured in the traffic accident. Image: dpa Two dead in suspected wrong-way driver accident on A6 - Gallery Two people were killed on the A6. Image: dpa Several people were injured in the traffic accident. Image: dpa

A man is said to have driven onto the highway against the direction of travel. Only a short time later, there is a fatal collision.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people have died in a traffic accident on the Autobahn 6 in Baden-Württemberg caused by a wrong-way driver.

They were the 78-year-old suspected wrong-way driver and a 45-year-old whose car he collided with, according to a police spokesperson in Heilbronn on Monday.

A car with a caravan and a truck subsequently crashed into the scene of the accident. Show more

Two people have died in a suspected wrong-way driver accident on the Autobahn 6 northwest of Heilbronn. The fatalities were the 78-year-old man suspected of causing the accident and a 45-year-old man, said a police spokesman.

The 78-year-old is said to have driven against the direction of travel on the A6 towards Mannheim. According to the information provided, his car collided head-on with the other man's car. Both died at the scene of the accident.

The driver of a car with a caravan was subsequently unable to take evasive action in time. He suffered minor injuries. According to the police, a truck driver was also involved, who also sustained minor injuries. There was initially no further information about the accident. The highway was closed in the direction of Mannheim between Sinsheim (Rhine-Neckar district) and Bad Rappenau (Heilbronn district).