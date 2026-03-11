Two massive deep-sea Oarfish wash up onto shore in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



The fish, also known as “doomsday fish,” can measure up to 30-feet long.



Oarfish are very rarely observed and live at a depth of around 3000 feet.



“Just as they finished helping the first one, they… pic.twitter.com/7OfgTDVh0U — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 9, 2026

A few days ago, two meter-long oarfish - also known as "doomsday fish" - were washed ashore in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. But what is behind these mysterious deep-sea creatures?

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), two oarfish several meters long were recently washed ashore, a rare deep-sea species that normally lives at depths of up to 1000 meters.

Due to ancient myths, the animals are considered "doomsday fish", as legend has it that their appearance heralds natural disasters such as earthquakes. Show more

A few days ago, tourists made an unusual discovery on the beach at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico: two oarfish several meters long were washed ashore by the waves. Concerned holidaymakers maneuvered the fish back into the water.

The rare deep-sea fish normally live at depths of up to 1000 meters and are only very rarely sighted. They are colloquially known as "doomsday fish" because ancient myths link them to natural disasters such as earthquakes.

What is this myth all about?

The oarfish has had a mysterious reputation for centuries. Because of its long, snake-like body and smooth, silvery skin, it was often mistaken for a sea monster. In fact, the animals can grow up to eight meters long and weigh up to 250 kilograms.

The deep-sea fish also appears in Japanese mythology. There it is called "Ryūgū no tsukai" - the "ambassador from the realm of the sea god". According to legend, if an oarfish washes up on the shore, it is considered a bad omen and is said to herald natural disasters such as earthquakes. Before the severe Tōhoku earthquake in 2011, several animals were reportedly discovered on Japan's coasts.

However, this connection has not been scientifically proven: a study from 2019 found no evidence that the emergence of fish is linked to earthquakes. Researchers therefore tend to speak of superstition.

