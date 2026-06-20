ARCHIVE – The city of Chania on Crete. Photo: Socrates Baltagiannis/dpa/dpa-tmn/Archive photo
Keystone
Two earthquakes measuring 4.6 and 5.3 on the Richter scale shook the vacation island of Crete around noon, just minutes apart. The epicenter of the quakes was located about 14 kilometers below the seabed near the small island of Gavdos, south of Crete.
However, the earthquakes were clearly felt throughout Crete, including in the cities of Rethymnon and Chania, according to the online portal “Cretalive.” Greek police conducted patrols but found no damage.