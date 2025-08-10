Shigetoshi Kotari (l.) during his twelve-round fight against Yamato Hata. Bild: IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

Japanese boxing is in shock: two 28-year-old professionals suffer serious injuries at an event in Tokyo - both die a few days later.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two boxers have died in Japan as a result of brain injuries.

They suffered the injuries in different fights during the same boxing event.

"The boxing world is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of two boxers," said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman on the X platform. Show more

Two Japanese professional boxers died a few days after fighting at the same event. This was reported by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the World Boxing Council (WBC). The two boxers, Hiromasa Urakawa and Shigetoshi Kotari, had boxed in separate bouts on August 2 at the Korakuen Arena in Tokyo.

As the WBO announced on Instagram, 28-year-old Urakawa "tragically succumbed to injuries" after his duel with Yoji Saito. According to the Japanese boxing commission, the athlete suffered a brain haemorrhage. The lightweight had competed in an eight-round fight. Urakawa lost the fight by technical knockout.

Cause of death: brain injury

According to the WBC, Shigetoshi Kotari also died at the age of 28 as a result of a brain injury. According to information from the Japanese boxing commission, it was also a brain haemorrhage.

After the twelve-round fight against Yamato Hata, which ended in a draw, the super featherweight lost consciousness and underwent emergency surgery in hospital.