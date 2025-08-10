Two Japanese professional boxers died a few days after fighting at the same event. This was reported by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the World Boxing Council (WBC). The two boxers, Hiromasa Urakawa and Shigetoshi Kotari, had boxed in separate bouts on August 2 at the Korakuen Arena in Tokyo.
"The boxing world is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of two boxers," said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman on the X platform.
The boxing world is in shock and deep sorrow for the tragic deaths of 2 boxers who fought in the same card in Japan. May they rest in peace and their inspiration serve to all to work on finding ways to protect our boxers of the world
As the WBO announced on Instagram, 28-year-old Urakawa "tragically succumbed to injuries" after his duel with Yoji Saito. According to the Japanese boxing commission, the athlete suffered a brain haemorrhage. The lightweight had competed in an eight-round fight. Urakawa lost the fight by technical knockout.
Cause of death: brain injury
According to the WBC, Shigetoshi Kotari also died at the age of 28 as a result of a brain injury. According to information from the Japanese boxing commission, it was also a brain haemorrhage.
After the twelve-round fight against Yamato Hata, which ended in a draw, the super featherweight lost consciousness and underwent emergency surgery in hospital.