Helicopters were deployed in the search for two Germans. Bild: imago (Symbolbild)

It was a high alpine tour without extreme difficulties. The duo from Germany are well equipped and experienced. Nevertheless, the accident happens.

dpa

Two German mountain hikers from Thuringia have been found dead after a search operation in the Austrian province of Tyrol.

According to the police, the 28-year-old woman from Jena and her 34-year-old companion from Erfurt were hiking in the area of the Geraer Hütte. Because they did not return to their vehicle or arrive at the hut, they were reported missing.

During the search operation by police and mountain rescuers, the bodies of the two Germans were finally discovered at the northern foot of the high alpine hut ridge, also with the help of two helicopters. "Everything points to a rope team crash", said a police spokesperson. According to the investigation, the duo were experienced and well equipped.