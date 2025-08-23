The police officers involved in the accident were on an authorized company outing. Symbolbild: Matthias Röder/dpa

A group of German police officers were traveling on motorcycles in Tyrol. One of the officers dies in an accident. A colleague also falls and is seriously injured.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two German police officers have died in an accident while traveling on motorcycles in Austria.

A 52-year-old collided head-on with an oncoming car and was fatally injured.

A 46-year-old colleague had to brake sharply and also crashed his motorcycle - he was seriously injured. Show more

Two German police officers had an accident while traveling in Austria. They were traveling in a group on motorcycles. A 52-year-old from the district of Ludwigsburg (Baden-Württemberg) died at the scene of the accident in Elmen in Tyrol, according to police reports. His 46-year-old colleague was taken to hospital with broken ribs.

As the Stuttgart police reported, the police officers were on an authorized company outing. "This was an outing of a private nature, which serves to strengthen team spirit and cohesion," the deputy head of the public relations department, Tobias Kutter, told the German Press Agency.

Police officers were on the road on private motorcycles

"The colleagues were traveling on private motorcycles and were not on a business trip," explained Kutter. The Austrian police, on the other hand, had initially spoken of a business trip.

The 52-year-old German officer was traveling with six colleagues on Friday, according to the Austrian police. He skidded on a left-hand bend, collided head-on with an oncoming car, was trapped under the car and fatally injured.

The 46-year-old had to brake sharply and crashed his motorcycle. According to the police, the occupants of the car were uninjured.