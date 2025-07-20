  1. Residential Customers
Fatal accidents Two Germans die in an accident in the Austrian Alps

20.7.2025 - 17:28

Two Germans have lost their lives on a mountain tour in the Vorarlberg Montafon.
Symbolbild: Florian Sanktjohanser/dpa-tmn

Time and again, fatal accidents occur in Austria's mountains. Now a hiker and a mountaineer have been killed.

20.07.2025, 17:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two Germans have died in an accident in the Austrian Alps.
  • A 54-year-old fell to his death in front of his hiking group in Montafon, Vorarlberg.
  • A 59-year-old mountaineer from Bavaria died in an accident on the Wagendrischelhorn in Salzburg's Pinzgau region.
Show more

Two Germans lost their lives in the Austrian Alps at the weekend. A 54-year-old fell to his death in front of his hiking group. A 59-year-old mountaineer lost his footing on a climbing tour with his partner and suffered fatal injuries when he fell into a rock gully.

As the police reported, the 54-year-old from Tettnang in Swabia was on a mountain tour in Montafon in Vorarlberg with four compatriots when he stumbled on the descent from Zimbajoch. He fell around 80 to 100 meters down a rocky gully. All help came too late for him. The Zimbajoch is a popular hiking destination. According to the police, the climb requires surefootedness.

Just a month ago, a 50-year-old German had a fatal accident during a mountain tour on the Zimbajoch. He lost his footing on slippery ground and fell down a very steep grassy slope into a rocky gully.

Mountaineer from Bavaria died

In addition, a 59-year-old mountaineer died during a climbing tour on the 2,200-metre-high Wagendrischelhorn in Lofer in Salzburg's Pinzgau region. According to the police, the man from the Altötting area in Bavaria fell from the lead climb into a steep rock gully around 100 meters below the summit. He could only be rescued dead.

